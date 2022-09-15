Obituary: Means, Theresa E.

Theresa E. Means, 82, of Parkersburg, WV, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Carl and Gladys Swesey Gibbs.

She is survived by two sons Homer E. Means, Jr of Wirt County and Joey Means (Hope) of Wood County; two daughters, Elizabeth McGee (Glen) of Wood County and Rebecca Uhl (Jeff) of Davisville, WV; nine grandchildren, Talisha, Theresa, Sam, Amber, Glen “Bubby,” Erica Dawn, Kurgon, Holly, and Carrie; numerous beloved great-grandchildren; two sisters Shirley Stoneking of KY and Jo Peters of Wood County; and three brothers Michael, Glen, and Randy Gibbs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Homer E. Means; son Kevin E. Gibbs; great-grandson Maddox Matthew Coplin; three brothers, George “Sonny,” Coral, and Robert Gibbs; and three sisters, Nancy Williams, Phyllis Archer, and Fay Burns.

Services will 11:00 AM Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Brother John Longfellow officiating.

The burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday 6-8 PM.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.