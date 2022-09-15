Obituary: Nelson, Jacob Bradley

Jacob Bradley Nelson, 21, of Whipple, OH, passed away September 7, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Jacob was born on December 31, 2000, in Lexington, KY. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed farming. He loved back roading and tractor pulling. Anyone whose life intersected with Jacob’s knew that he would do anything for anyone.

Jacob is survived by his mother, Rachael Boyer, and brother Brodey Boyer of Whipple, OH; his father, Christopher Edward Nelson (Leigh) of Lancaster, Ky; son Kadin James Nelson; the love-of-his life McKenzie Nichols of Whipple, OH; Grandma Barb Casada of Marietta, OH; Grandpa Randy Fluharty of Buckhannon, WV; Pawpaw Curtis and Granny Dorothy Scott of Lancaster, KY; Grandfather Edward Nelson of Upper Sandusky, OH; special grandparents Don and Margaret Boyer of Barlow, OH; and many cousins, friends, and family.

Jacob was preceded in death by uncle Burch Ash, Grandpa and Grandma Wheeler, Toby Conner; Clovis Ash; and Pap and Grammy Boyer.

A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church in Williamstown, WV (431 Highland Avenue) on Saturday, September 17, 2022, with Pastor Tony Foreman officiating. The service will be held at 1 PM, with visitation for family and friends beginning at noon. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Jacob would do anything for everyone, and as a memorial to his giving nature, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Williamstown’s Benevolence Fund (P.O. Box 38, Williamstown, WV 26187) that assists those in the surrounding communities.

