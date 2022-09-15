Obituary: O’Bryon, Barbara E.

Barbara E. O’Bryon, 71, of Williamstown, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, WV.

She was born August 7, 1951, in Lovington, NM, the daughter of the late Ellis L. and Edna P. Terry Childers.

Barbara enjoyed sewing, crafts, decorating, watching British television, and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Phillip O’Bryon; two daughters, Laura Lynn Turner of Leigh, England, and Rebecca Ann O’Bryon of Dallas, NC; one son, Justin Warren Philip O’Bryon (Casey Anne) of Williamstown, WV; brother, Wayne Childers of Belen, NM; and five grandchildren, Bradly Pieper, Avery Pieper, Jonathan Taylor, Alexis O’Bryon and Morgan O’Bryon.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Marietta, OH. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, WV, and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the O’Bryon family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.