Obituary: O’Bryon, Barbara E.

Barbara E. O’Bryon Obit
Barbara E. O’Bryon Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barbara E. O’Bryon, 71, of Williamstown, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, WV.

She was born August 7, 1951, in Lovington, NM, the daughter of the late Ellis L. and Edna P. Terry Childers.

Barbara enjoyed sewing, crafts, decorating, watching British television, and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Phillip O’Bryon; two daughters, Laura Lynn Turner of Leigh, England, and Rebecca Ann O’Bryon of Dallas, NC; one son, Justin Warren Philip O’Bryon (Casey Anne) of Williamstown, WV; brother, Wayne Childers of Belen, NM; and five grandchildren, Bradly Pieper, Avery Pieper, Jonathan Taylor, Alexis O’Bryon and Morgan O’Bryon.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Marietta, OH. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, WV, and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the O’Bryon family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal tax crime
Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
No crime was found after a call came in of a man seen with a gun around Lubeck Elementary.
Sheriff: No threat found near Lubeck Elementary School
The bomb threat was reported late Wednesday morning.
Local students are safe after bomb threat scare

Latest News

Judith C. Martz Turner Whitacre Obit
Obituary: Whitacre, Judith C. Martz Turner
Jacqueline Sherrill Robinson Obit
Obituary: Robinson, Jacqueline Sherrill
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Swisher, Michael David
David James Martin Obit
Obituary: Martin, David James