Obituary: Robinson, Jacqueline Sherrill

Jacqueline Sherrill Robinson, 82, of Parkersburg, WV, departed on Monday, September 12, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on July 24, 1940, in Charlotte, NC, a daughter of the late William Sr. and Lola Ponds Douglas.

Jacqueline was employed at Blue Cross Blue Shield until she retired and became the wife of Emanuel Robinson. She was well-known for spending time with her family and friends, living well, loving a lot, and laughing often. Jacqueline was a Christian. She went to the school for the deaf in Raleigh, NC, and was a trustee of the WV Association for the deaf for two terms.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 22 years, and the entire Robinson family with whom she spent a great part of her life; four children, Sandra Sherrill Craig of Upper Marlboro, MD, Kevin Jason Sherrill of Hagerstown, MD, Chuck Robinson (Angie) of Parkersburg, and Lucretia Robinson also of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Brandon Craig, Jason Waller of Triangle, VA, Jasmine Beam of Marion, NC, Kirkland Lofton Jr. of Temple Hills, MD, Lovie Greene of Woodbridge, VA, Brandon Lofton of Hyatesville, MD, Kion Lofton of Upper Marlboro, MD, Joshua Westbrook of Parkersburg, Brittany McKitrick (Matt) of Parkersburg, Zachary Robinson (Jenna) of Belpre, OH and Dayanara Pifer of Parkersburg; one brother, William Douglas Jr.; two sisters, Sherry Douglas Reid and Gwendolyn Stokes all of Charlotte, NC; one niece, Takila Douglas Barr (Derrick) of Charlotte and her children, Chaz, William III, and Brittany Douglas.

In addition to her parents, Jacqueline is preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Sherrill Lofton, one son, Emmanuel “Mani” Robinson, and her granddaughter, Karissa Lofton.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice, Camden Clark Medical Center, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service. They would also like to thank Jackie’s personal caregivers, Donna, Joey, T’onna, Morgan, Cindy, and Donna M.

Funeral Services will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg. Visitation will be 11:00 am until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Masks are required.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Robinson family.

