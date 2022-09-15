Obituary: Tice, Velda L.

Velda L. Tice of Parkersburg, WV, died September 11, 2022, surrounded by family. Mrs. Tice was born in Weirton, WV, on January 21, 1926, to the late George Dewey and Nora B. Hendershot Little.

Mrs. Tice spent her childhood in Weirton and moved to North Parkersburg in 1945. She wed Roy Wayne Tice on May 28, 1954. After many years employed at the C&P Telephone Company in Parkersburg and Wheeling, WV, she earned her license in Cosmetology in WV and OH. She was employed as a beautician for many years. Mr. and Mrs. Tice were members at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, and they were instrumental in missions and other church activities for many years. She will be remembered for her unfailing kindness to all and her immense love of caring for and about others.

Mrs. Tice will always remain the most beautiful lady inside and out. She was adored by many.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Freda M. Little and Ruth A. Little Shea, brothers Jack L. Little and Carl A. Little, and an infant son.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Jeffrey S. Little and his wife Christy of Parkersburg, WV, Kelli L. Coon, and her husband Mario of Belpre, OH, and Lindsay K. Tice of Charlotte, NC.

A private graveside memorial service will be held for the family, with the Rev. Lindsey Thorpe officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to her caregivers at Rockland Ridge for the love and care they showed to Mrs. Tice over the last year. A special thank you to the following nurses at Rockland Ridge: Kelsey Rowe, Erin Coen, Laurie Young, Dreama Pickens, Lesley Greene, Jennifer Somervill, Jessica Moore, Miranda Russell, Linda Daughtery, Lindsay Scott, Delaney McMenamin, and Brianne Pahl. Thank you to the following caregivers: Jessica McCoy, Amy Reaser, Rachel Strauss, Sierra Bayless, Catlin Walters, Tesia Smendzuik, Amber Fellner, Courtney Hanson, Alyssa Westfall, Sabrina Ramme, Emily Jackson, Sarah Hupp, Missy Guthrie, Carletta Moffitt, Mary Willis, Anita Wallace, Brianna Vance, Cheryl Haslett, Betty Powers, Jose Ortiz, and Jason Stull.

Additional thanks to therapist Cary Hill and Andrea Shriver. Your love and dedication to Velda over the past year were amazing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, 3329 Broad Street, Parkersburg, WV 26104, or the Wood County Society, 317 8th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

