Obituary: VanCamp, Caeleb Michael

Caeleb Michael VanCamp, 18, of Parkersburg, passed away on September 10th, 2022. He was born September 9th, 2004, a son to Thomas and Renee VanCamp (Elliott).

Caeleb was a Senior at Parkersburg High School and was known to be an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing fresh and salt waters, hunting, and exploring the outdoors with friends and family. He was always smiling, bringing joy to those around him with his wonderful sense of humor. Caeleb’s love of fishing and the water gave him aspirations of becoming a Boat Captain.

Along with his parents, Caeleb is survived by his brothers Zachary and Eric; maternal grandparents John and Martha Elliott; paternal grandmother Sue Ellen Cottrill; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his best buddies Apollo and Gunner.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Thomas E. VanCamp.

Services for Caeleb will be Wednesday, September 14th, at 6 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, OH. Visitation will be held from 3-6 pm same day. Caeleb’s remains will be cremated as per the family’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

