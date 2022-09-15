Obituary: VanCamp, Caeleb Michael

Caeleb Michael VanCamp Obit
Caeleb Michael VanCamp Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Caeleb Michael VanCamp, 18, of Parkersburg, passed away on September 10th, 2022. He was born September 9th, 2004, a son to Thomas and Renee VanCamp (Elliott).

Caeleb was a Senior at Parkersburg High School and was known to be an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing fresh and salt waters, hunting, and exploring the outdoors with friends and family. He was always smiling, bringing joy to those around him with his wonderful sense of humor. Caeleb’s love of fishing and the water gave him aspirations of becoming a Boat Captain.

Along with his parents, Caeleb is survived by his brothers Zachary and Eric; maternal grandparents John and Martha Elliott; paternal grandmother Sue Ellen Cottrill; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his best buddies Apollo and Gunner.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Thomas E. VanCamp.

Services for Caeleb will be Wednesday, September 14th, at 6 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, OH. Visitation will be held from 3-6 pm same day. Caeleb’s remains will be cremated as per the family’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal tax crime
Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
No crime was found after a call came in of a man seen with a gun around Lubeck Elementary.
Sheriff: No threat found near Lubeck Elementary School
The bomb threat was reported late Wednesday morning.
Local students are safe after bomb threat scare

Latest News

Judith C. Martz Turner Whitacre Obit
Obituary: Whitacre, Judith C. Martz Turner
Barbara E. O’Bryon Obit
Obituary: O’Bryon, Barbara E.
Jacqueline Sherrill Robinson Obit
Obituary: Robinson, Jacqueline Sherrill
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Swisher, Michael David
David James Martin Obit
Obituary: Martin, David James