Obituary: VanMeter, James “Jim” Edward

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
James “Jim” Edward VanMeter passed away on September 9, 2022, after a long illness.

He was born March 1, 1946, at West Columbia in Mason County, WV, a son of the late Richard and Doris Wolfe VanMatre. He was a 1964 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He retired from Allegheny Power Co. with more than 40 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patsy McVey VanMeter; siblings, Larry (Eleanor) VanMatre of Washington, WV, Karen (Gary) Fox of Belleville, WV, Donna Vincent of Little Hocking, OH; Grace (Art) Scheifer of Belleville, Bud (Pam) VanMatre of Belleville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only daughter, Jill Luann VanMeter, who lost her battle with triple-negative breast cancer in 2016; a brother-in-law, Everett Vincent of Little Hocking, Ohio.

Abiding with his wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Memorial donations can be made toward the Jill VanMeter Memorial Fund, WesBanco 260 Gihon Village, Parkersburg, WV 26103.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the VanMeter family.

