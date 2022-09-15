Obituary: Wharton, James M.

James M. Wharton of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away September 10, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Raymond and Mary Lou Gerwig Wharton and the United States Navy Veteran. He was an owner/operator of both Jim Wharton Excavating LLC and his own personal trucking company.

James is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Janie DeLong Wharton; one daughter, Kimberly Stang (Adam); one son, Jonathon Wharton (Jessica Ball); and grandchildren. His memory will forever remain alive in the hearts of those who miss him.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a Gathering from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre is honored to serve the Wharton family.

