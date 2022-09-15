Obituary: Whitacre, Judith C. Martz Turner

Judith C. Martz Turner Whitacre, 79, of Graysville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born September 3, 1943, a daughter of the late William Bernard Martz and Frankie Beatrice Brannon Martz.

She loved traveling and spending her winters in Florida. She also dearly loved spending time with her family. Judith was a member of Grace Gospel Church in Pettyville before moving.

Judith is survived by her loving husband, Koy L. Whitacre; five daughters, Melanie Dye (Gary), Lisa Jones (Chad), Suzie Archer (Greg), Paula Lynch (Jim), and Jennifer Gardner; one son, Scott Turner (Tricia); grandchildren, Joshua Ridenour (Amber), Jacob Ridenour (Linsey), Zachary Ridenour (Ciera), Tristan Lynch (Josh), Timothy Archer (Darlene), Torrey Archer, Katie Lynch (Travis), Garret Lynch (Courtney), Nick Lynch, Lauren Turner (Jamie), Jessica Turner, Jamie Jones, Ashley Jones, Jaydon Gardner; 20 great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rymer Turner; three brothers, Bill Wilson, Bob Wilson, and Jerry Martz; one son, Timothy Turner; one great-grandson, Holden Ridenour and one sister-in-law, Nila Griffith.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Chris Pugh officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mineral Wells, WV. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Monday, September 19, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family would also like to give a special thanks to Judy Springer for being a constant help and companion to mom.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Whitacre and Turner family.

