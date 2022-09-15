Ritchie Co. HS new athletic complex nearly complete

Ritchie Co. HS new athletic complex nearly complete
Ritchie Co. HS new athletic complex nearly complete(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County Schools is almost complete with its new athletic complex at the high school.

Ritchie County Schools superintendent, Jim Brown says the board of education put a plan on this new renovation for several years and held a ribbon cutting for it on Monday.

Ritchie Co. Schools ribbon cutting
Ritchie Co. Schools ribbon cutting(Torie Jackson, Ritchie Co. Schools Board of Education President)

There is still work being done on the new track, bleachers, fencing and more.

As of now, both the press box and football field are complete.

Brown says the field is a significant improvement over the previous dirt field, as the field turf provides better conditions and better player safety.

“And our field was struggling. We know that. The conditions at times, especially as we got later into the football season became slightly problematic. You know, a lot of respect for the folks that put that together for us,” says Brown. “But we’re excited about what this new surface means. We can play every night in nice, dry environment. We also know that the turf that’s been installed is really player safety conscious.”

Ritchie County high school will be hosting its first home game on the new turf field on September 23.

Brown says that after the overlay and visiting bleachers are complete in October, the renovations to add turf for the baseball and softball fields will be next in this plan.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal tax crime
Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the...
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
No crime was found after a call came in of a man seen with a gun around Lubeck Elementary.
Sheriff: No threat found near Lubeck Elementary School
The bomb threat was reported late Wednesday morning.
Local students are safe after bomb threat scare

Latest News

Arts and entertainment events happening September 15th-18th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
WTAP Daybreak- Artsbridge - September 15th
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - September 15th
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
“We cheer each other on” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito laces up for annual softball fundraiser
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal tax crime