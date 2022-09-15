Shelter Dogs create unique painting to be auctioned off

Marietta College and HSOV partner for an exhibit and silent auction
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Marietta College and the Humane society of the Ohio Valley are partnering up to show off some ‘dog’gone good artists.

Several dogs up for adoption walked through colorful, non-toxic paint to create original works of art.

The art will be on display and a part of a silent auction to benefit the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. Several dogs available for adoption will be at the event for people to meet and pet.

All the money raised from the event and silent auction will go towards the Humane Society.

Jolene Powell is a Professor of art and gallery director at Marietta College. She said it’s easy to see the dogs’ personalities in the pictures.

“They are a lot of fun. And you have an idea of you know, okay the dogs… you know you’re going to get a paw, but the different colors, sometimes there’s a little smear, sometimes there’s a little smudge. And to see the colors that they, maybe they had two colors on the front paws and two colors on the back paws, and so they are really fun. They just represent play. They’re just the manifestation of a dog having a good time and playing. So I hope that’s the energy that people get from them.

The event is Friday night from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Atrium and Gallery 310 on the third floor of the Hermann Fine Arts Center at Marietta College.

Those who come will get to see some fine art by Woof Warhol, Vincent Van Ruff, Paw Picasso, and Bow-Wow O’Keefe.

