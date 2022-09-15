St. Marys is this week’s Band of the Week

St. Marys, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Bridgette Bowen Casto is the new band director for St. Marys High School.

Her band members say that she is an amazing director, and they are proud to play for her.

This years Blue Devil Marching Band has grown for the first time in the last few years.

St. Marys High School Marching Band is having a lot of fun with its show this year.

The band performs songs from the group FUN.

Seniors Kyle Johns, Allie Little, and Katelyn Clark say the fun comes from the top down.

Jones said, “Mrs. Casto is a great band director. She brings a lot of enthusiasm to it, and makes it fun which is what we’re shooting for this year.”

Little said, “Mrs. Casto has brought a bunch of happiness to everyone and she’s just an amazing director and I’m proud that she’s here.”

Clark said, “I love her; she’s so energetic and encouraging. My favorite part about her when she gets excited she yells ‘Yeah! Get to it!’”

Casto enjoys spending time with her new students and is excited for competitions to start.

Casto said, “We just try to have a good time, have lots of fun this year, and pull them out of a schlump they were in. I think that’s what we’ve done and they are super excited to get started with competition season.”

Along with the new director, field commander Ian Niemczyk is happy with the changes for this years group.

Niemczyk said, “For one thing, we got a new conducting pattern. I also got a whistle, that I have in my pocket. We are also doing more visuals in our show, then we did before, and more playing while we are marching.”

The St. Marys Marching Band has also grown to 21 this year. Seniors Natalea Mumaw and Nathanael Decker believe the change in leadership helped bring new members.

Mumaw said, “I feel like it’s all in the director. With this new band director, a lot of people rejoined because of her.”

Decker said, “I think more kids found out that marching band is fun and something you can do.”

Everyone is excited for their competition season to start this Saturday.

If you are interested in seeing their show you can attend any football game or competition.

