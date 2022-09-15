Three vehicle crash on Seventh Street

No injuries were reported
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A three vehicle accident occurred this evening on Seventh Street.

A little after four this evening three vehicles were involved in an accident on Seventh Street.

One vehicle was able to drive away, while the other two were towed.

No injuries were reported.

Parkersburg police, Parkersburg fire and St. Josephs ambulance services were at the scene.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.

