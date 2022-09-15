Three vehicle crash on Seventh Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A three vehicle accident occurred this evening on Seventh Street.

A little after four this evening three vehicles were involved in an accident on Seventh Street.

One vehicle was able to drive away, while the other two were towed.

No injuries were reported.

Parkersburg police, Parkersburg fire and St. Josephs ambulance services were at the scene.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.