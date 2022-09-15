WV among states urging Biden to classify fentanyl as weapon of mass destruction

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is part of an 18-state group urging President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.

The group is calling on Biden to respond to “the record increase in overdose deaths” related to the drug.

“In the face of this evolving and significant problem, the federal government has seemed content to stand by.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “This is a matter of life or death and we need to treat it as such.”

If classified as a weapon of mass destruction, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration would be required to coordinate a response with other agencies to combat the drug, as opposed to the federal government treating it as a narcotics control problem, Morrisey said.

Law enforcement at all levels have increasingly warned about the dangers of fentanyl.

Last month, authorities announced the seizure of a large batch of so-called ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ a colorful version of the deadly drug that resembles candy, in Morgantown.

“Adolescent drug overdose deaths have doubled over the past decade due to the emergence of illicit fentanyl and the manner in which it is being marketed,” U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said at a press conference announcing the seizure.

Also last month, three people were charged after officers said they found more than a kilo of fentanyl in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

Morrisey claims at least one-third of illicitly manufactured pills are contaminated with fentanyl and that the substance is now the number one killer of adults aged 18-45.

The other states involved in the coalition are Florida, Connecticut, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia as well as Guam.

