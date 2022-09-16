Belpre officials consider bringing Easy Rider bus service to the area

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre government officials are thinking about bringing Easy Rider bus service to the area.

With the price of gas, the age of Belpre’s population, and other factors, Belpre’s Mayor Mike Lorentz believes the need for Easy Rider bus service is there.

“You don’t have a car, you can’t drive, you want to go to the mall, or you have an appointment at Camden Clark or downtown Parkersburg, you get on the bus and go there…,” he said.

City council discussed the idea this week but the conversation goes beyond city hall doors. Lorentz said he’s working to gauge interest in the community. He’s met with multiple local civic groups so far.

“Last week I went to breakfast with the masonic lodge on Thursday morning - everyone I talked to was receptive, the seniors were receptive that afternoon, rotary thought it was a good idea…,” he said.

Local interest isn’t the only thing needed to get a project off the ground. Lorentz said officials need to complete a feasibility study too. Then he plans on inviting locals to an open house for their feedback.

“Would it be something that they feel is needed? Well I don’t know but I really expect a big response so after that meeting and the study I think we’ll have a good idea how many people think the way I do,” he said.

The Street, Sidewalks, and Storm Sewer Committee is currently going over the project. Their report will be looked at during the city council meeting on the 26th, according to Lorentz.

“This is an opportunity for so many things to be born out of this so if access is there, it’s an ease of transportation and so forth, I think that nothing but good can come of it,” he said.

