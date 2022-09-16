City of Marietta begins phase one of their park project

Phase one of Marietta park project
Phase one of Marietta park project(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Phase one of the park project is expected to last until December. For residents that means less parking, more traffic and altered traffic routes.

The main construction will take place on the 300 and 400 block of Front St. New sidewalks, new roads and lighting will be added to the two blocks.

“We tried to find an efficient way to alter traffic lanes for the residents of Marietta,” Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said.

This project will eventually lead to a new entrance to Muskingum Park in Marietta. The city plans to bring the park to national park standards in the coming years.

“The street will be an entrance way into the new park so what we’re hoping in the future will be a national standard park built to all of the national standards which is a huge undertaking. It will be a $7 million project when it’s all said and done. The focus will be on the start westward monument that’s there,” Schlicher said.

Phase two of the project will begin in 2023 but the timetable has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal tax crime
Three vehicles were involved in an accident on Seventh Street in Parkersburg.
Three vehicle crash on Seventh Street
Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hupp, Brian E.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Swisher, Michael David

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice
‘It’s done’: Gov. Justice signs abortion ban into law
Football Frenzy scores for October 22
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Crosstown Showdown Football - PHS @ Parkersburg South
Parkersburg HS and Parkersburg South HS students talk about the Crosstown Showdown
Parkersburg HS and Parkersburg South HS students talk about the Crosstown Showdown
City council talked about the possibility of bringing Easy Rider bus service to Belpre.
Belpre officials consider bringing Easy Rider bus service to the area