City of Marietta begins phase one of their park project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Phase one of the park project is expected to last until December. For residents that means less parking, more traffic and altered traffic routes.

The main construction will take place on the 300 and 400 block of Front St. New sidewalks, new roads and lighting will be added to the two blocks.

“We tried to find an efficient way to alter traffic lanes for the residents of Marietta,” Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said.

This project will eventually lead to a new entrance to Muskingum Park in Marietta. The city plans to bring the park to national park standards in the coming years.

“The street will be an entrance way into the new park so what we’re hoping in the future will be a national standard park built to all of the national standards which is a huge undertaking. It will be a $7 million project when it’s all said and done. The focus will be on the start westward monument that’s there,” Schlicher said.

Phase two of the project will begin in 2023 but the timetable has yet to be determined.

