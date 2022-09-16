The lawyer of a local murder suspect requests co-council

Victor Lee Thompson will be on trial in early October.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man accused of murder was back in court this Friday.

The suspect’s lawyer Morgan Leach asked Judge Wharton for a co-council to be added to his team to help with the hefty workload.

Wharton agreed to the request under the condition that Leach did not get to pick his co-council. Because of this, Leach withdrew his request, instead going with a pro-bono lawyer of his choosing.

Victor Lee Thompson was accused of murdering Darren Salaam last year.

He’ll be back for trial on October 2nd.

