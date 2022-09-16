Local business threads interesting connection to the Royal Court

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

As the queen will be laid to rest Monday, some royal connections to the Mid-Ohio Valley have been dug up.

Kreinik Manufacturing is a locally owned business that creates threads and yarns for needleworkers, crafters, fly fishermen and more.

AS Elizabeth II will be laid to rest Monday after more than 70 years as Queen of England, the owner of Kreinik says his business has helped stitch an interesting connection between the Queen, the royal family and the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Doug Kreinik says the company was contacted after the 1992 fire at Windsor Castle. He said Hampton court or Windsor Castle reached out to them about their metallic fibers.

The company makes synthetic threads that look like real gold. It was this thread the court wanted to make tassels out of.

He said that the company is known around the world and at that time, they were the only ones making that type of thread.

Kreinik Manufacturing provided synthetic gold fiber for the Royal Court back in 1992. (Alexa Griffey)

“So I’m thinking that either these tassels were used in Buckingham Palace so people wouldn’t steal them. Or they were used as tassels throughout Windsor Castle. But the Queen would have okayed everything.”

While he doesn’t remember much about the 1992 interaction, he remembers visiting.

“We did… He and I and my sister in law went Hampton Court to watch them do stitching. It was really fascinating. It would have been after we sent them stuff.”

The company has many more interesting connections to other group, shows and movies including Game Of Thrones, Abraham Lincoln Museum, Paris and Swedish Opera Houses, and Hocus Pocus Two.

Owner explains the threads used in Game Of Thrones episodes (Alexa Griffey)

You could say this local business has woven its way into history in more ways than one.

