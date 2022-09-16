Meet Jax! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

WTAP News @ Noon- Meet Jax! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
By Andrew Noll
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Jax! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!

Jax is one year old Terrier mix and currently weighs 37lbs.

Jax is a super happy, loveable boy. He loves everyone he meets!

He has a coarse black coat, and a short stubby tail. He is house, and crate trained.

If you are looking to adopt Jax or any other animals from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

