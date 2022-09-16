Obituary: Ellyson, Eva

Eva was born June 23, 1969, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of the late Fredrick Arthur Cross and Dorothy Mae Jent Wade.

Eva had worked as a baker for McHappy’s. Eva was a member of Souls Refuge Church in Parkersburg. She loved her grandchildren and spending time and swimming with them. She enjoyed watching TV, animals, reading, collecting pig-related items, cooking, singing, and taking drives in the country. She loved spending time with her husband and family.

Eva is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Edward Lee Ellyson Jr.. daughters Kendra Salser (Garth) and Tokeah Ellyson (Tylor); Son Michael Ellyson, brothers Bob Jent (Betty) and Sonny Cross (Brenda); sisters Sherry Exline and Lisa Roberts (Gary); her grandson Michael Salser whom she had a very special relationship with and five other grandchildren and lots of her beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Chuck Exline.

Funeral services will be at 11 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with David Veon officiating.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery in Belpre. The visitation will be Monday from 6-8 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

