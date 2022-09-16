Obituary: Gibbs, Carolyn

Carolyn Gibbs, 79, of Coolville, formerly of Belpre, died peacefully following a short battle with cancer on September 14, 2022, at her residence.

Carolyn was born January 10, 1943, in Ritchie County, a daughter of the late John Henry and Carrie L. Nutter Koehnlein.

Carolyn graduated from Pennsboro High School and worked as a cook throughout her life. She was a member of the American Legion Post 15 and a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1212.

Carolyn is survived by her son David Allan Reed; brother and sister-in-law Cliff and Helen Sowards of Coolvile; brother-in-law Jim Gibbs of Belpre; many nieces and nephews, and lots of wonderful friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. Gibbs; sisters Eleanor Goff, Betty Murphy, and Peggy Mahaney, and a brother John Koehnlein.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 16, 2022, at 12:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.

Visitation will be held Friday from 11:00 am until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

