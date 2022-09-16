Obituary: Jalbert, Sarah Louise

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the ever-giving and creative Sarah Louise Jalbert passed into the arms of Christ Jesus in Marietta, Ohio, with family by her side. She was born October 21, 1937, to Emogene and Cecil B. Adams of South Charleston, WV. Sarah and her late husband, Ronald Louis Jalbert, shared a loving marriage marked by community involvement in Parkersburg, WV.

Sarah was passionate about helping others and started her career as the Assistant to the Director of Mental Health and later to the Director of Health Education at the WV Department of Health. She received her degree in Social Services from WVUP and obtained her WV Social Work license. In continuing her passion for helping others, she was the Executive Director of the Parkersburg Care Line, a 24-hour hotline for persons in crisis, until her retirement.

Sarah and her sister, Fay Collins, shared many laughs with their creative arts and crafts and expanded their sisterhood through supporting community service projects with Beta Sigma Phi.

Sarah is survived by her daughters Vicki L. Wolfe and Susan Price (Betsy Staber), her son Greg Price (Wayne Osborne), and stepchildren Karyn Jalbert, Kim Norman (Larry), Kristine McNally (Dan), and Scott Jalbert. Sarah was proud of and received great joy from her four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

An award-winning baker, Sarah shared this talent for over 20 years as a judge for the Parkersburg News and Sentinel’s Annual Recipe Contest. Sarah also believed in the value of volunteering her time to her community and served as a devoted and long-time member of the Parkersburg Women’s Club, where she remained an active member.

Sarah and Ron were long-standing patrons of the River City Symphony Orchestra, and she supported the RCSO as Secretary of the Board of Directors. Sarah’s home resembled a botanical garden from her green thumb with houseplants and her perineal gardens outside. Her fondness for dogs took the shape of Dachshunds, with her last companion, Schroeder, accompanying her wherever she traveled.

Sarah will be remembered most for her loyalty and generosity in helping her community. Her virtue and guidance will continue to ripple through her family and those she helped along the way.

Services will be Monday at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Reverend Doug Thompson officiating.

Visitation will be Monday 12-2 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Sarah’s honor to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association or your charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

