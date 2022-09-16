Obituary: Kemp, Dr. Judith Diane

Dr. Judith Diane Kemp, 65, a long-time doctor in Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 8, 2022, at the UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born January 29, 1957, in New Orleans, LA, a daughter of the late James A. and Emily Webb Kemp.

Judy grew up in Gallipolis, OH, then attended the Ohio State University for undergraduate studies. She attended the Medical University of South Carolina and completed her residencies at Case Western Reserve University Hospitals and Marshall University Hospitals. She started her pathology practice in Parkersburg, WV, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital and worked her entire career there until she retired. In addition to her work, she enjoyed reading a good book, collecting antiques, supporting animals in need, and watching the boats go by on the river.

She is survived by two brothers and one sister: Alan Kemp, Brian Kemp (Susan), and Mae Kemp (Jeff Sauers).

She will be greatly missed by all of her family, friends, and the animals she cared for.

There will be no visitation or funeral at this time. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Donations in Judy’s memory can be made to the Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program (www.saveakitty.org), Best Friends Animal Society (www.best friends.org) or a pet charity of your choice.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.