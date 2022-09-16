Obituary: Roddy, Mary Ann Anthony

Mary Ann Anthony Roddy, 75, of Belpre, was welcomed into her Heavenly home on September 14th, 2022. She was born April 4th, 1947, daughter of the late Paul Kermit and Helena Luella (Weser) Anthony. Mary Ann was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. During her time here, Mary Ann was a devout follower of the Lord and enjoyed many activities, such as volunteering with the church, monthly luncheons with her classmates from the Belpre High School Class of 1965, attending the events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, running her craft store (Crafters Paradise), and spending time with family.

Surviving Mary Ann is her husband, John Thomas Roddy; son Thomas Dwayne Roddy; daughter Sally Ann Roddy (Kevin Hornbeck); brother Ronald Anthony (Marcia); sister Debbie Elder (Mark); and grandchildren Christopher Lerch (Brittany), Kelsey Lerch (Nick), Katie Robbins (Alex), Haley Roddy (TJ), Cole Roddy, and Corey Roddy.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Paul Kermit Anthony, Jr. (Kitty).

A special thank you to Dr. Cawley and her amazing team for the compassion and care they provided Mary Ann Roddy.

Visitation at Leavitt’s Funeral Home on Sunday, September 18th, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8.

Funeral Services for Mary Ann will be held on Monday, September 19th, at Leavitt’s Funeral Home at 11:00 am in Belpre.

Burial will take place immediately following the funeral at Rockland cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to Porterfield Baptist Church or the Strecker Cancer Center.

You can do this through envelopes at Leavitt’s Funeral Home or links on their website.

If neither of these options is available for you, feel free to contact the family to help. Online condolences may be sent at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

