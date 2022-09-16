Parkersburg HS and Parkersburg South HS students talk about the Crosstown Showdown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we get closer to the Crosstown Showdown, students at both Parkersburg and Parkersburg South high school are getting excited about the big game.

“So, our crowd is already pretty self-efficient. It’s already pretty good. But we can just keep the energy up. And like keep dancing,” says Parkersburg HS sophomore, Izzy King.

With the big game happening at Erickson Sports Complex, Parkersburg South students are looking to get the home field advantage to their favor.

“It’s really important. I mean we’re going to have probably the best show out of all year. We have a good theme. It’s going to be a great time,” says Parkersburg South senior, Bentley Kinzer. “We have tons of kids coming. I heard something like 16 hundred tickets have already been sold online. It’s going to be a great time. I’m looking forward to it.”

However, the Parkersburg high school cheerleaders say that they are looking to get the visiting crowd to combat the noise, as both teams look to stay undefeated.

“I think it adds a lot of pressure. It’s like we’re number four and they’re number two. And we both have the same record,” says Parkersburg HS junior, Kiki Staats.

With PHS looking for its second win in a row and south looks for revenge after last season’s close loss.

“Oh, it means a lot. It’s a great feeling to win. Especially when it’s PHS. So, it would definitely be exciting to come back after last year,” says Parkersburg South HS senior, Alayna Goff.

The game will be this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch the game on the “ME TV” channel.

