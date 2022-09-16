Parkersburg man indicted for murder

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man charged with Murder and a man who was shot by police following a stand-off in Waverly were among the 92 people indicted by the Wood County Grand jury.

Derek Burton Taylor was indicted on one count of murder.

Taylor is charged in connection with the death of Cory Friend.  According to the criminal complaints, Taylor attacked Friend on March 21 on Covert Street.

Parkersburg man’s malicious assault charge upgraded to a murder charge

Friend died a few days after being taken to a hospital in Morgantown, W. Va., with a broken nose, facial fractures, and multiple brain bleed.

Franklin James Phillips was indicted on one count of Making Terroristic Threats, Obstructing an Officer, and 5 Counts of Assault on a Law-Enforcement officer.

Phillips was arrested in June following a stand-off with law enforcement in Waverly, W. Va.

UPDATE: More details released about police standoff in Waverly

Police say Phillips was shot during the stand-off.

