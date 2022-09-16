Person dead in Mason County crash

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 2 just outside of Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said.

The accident involved three cars.

According to the sheriff, the accident happened near Roosevelt Elementary School.

Mason County dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

While Route 2 was closed during the accident cleanup and investigation, it has since reopened.

