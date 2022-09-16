Start Westward Memorial is set to be restored

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Sculptor Gutzon Borglum completed the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in 1941.

Before he created that massive monument Borglum created the Start Westward Monument in Marietta.

Borglum’s grandchildren are visiting that monument that represents colonials looking west and seeing what they can create.

Since the monument was created in 1937, it has seen a lot over the years and so the Start Westward Monument Society is planning to restore it.

President of the society Joe Grimm says its important to restore this important piece of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s history.

Grimm said, “We are on a quest to restore, and make this a true national memorial. We are putting fourth a 7 million dollar effort. We are going to raise funds to have the memorial completely restored and preserved for many, many generations to come.”

Mayor Josh Schlicher says the city of Marietta is going to help with the plans.

Schlicher said, “We have the park and we maintain the park, and so for us it’s a national treasure and a local treasure. We want to see anything and everything done to protect and preserve it.”

Borglum grandkids James Borglum and Robin Borglum Kennedy talked about how the statue represents the history of Marietta.

Borglum said, “It speaks for itself in a way. Anyone who sees it can see what they are representing. There’s a lot of history behind it, and people learning the history of Marietta will put it all together.”

Kennedy said, “The history of it is really an amazing piece of American History, and people should be more aware of it. I think if the statue gets more prominence and publicity, that will help the next generations to understand why they’re in Marietta and why this community is here.”

The grandchildren visited the monument Friday evening.

There is a lecture that will be held Saturday at 7 pm to talk about the monument and talk about restoration.

