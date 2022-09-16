Stroke survivor is opening a bakery to give hope

WTAP News @ 5
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

One family is working to make everyone’s lives a little sweeter.

Back in 2008 Jeremy Stutler unfortunately had a massive stroke which left him unable to use his right arm or speak.

Stutler didn’t let that stop him through in pursuing his dreams of opening a bakery with his wife Carrie.

His reason for opening the bakery after all he’s been through is to provide hope.

The Stutlers said, “Hope. When the stroke happened, it just shifted everything. Upside down. To know you can still build a dream, that you can still participate in things you love even if it’s in a different way. Even if it’s one handed or with aphasia, and a different way of speaking. It’s hope.”

The Stutlers are excited to open the bakery and share what he enjoys doing.

For more information on Jeremy and his bakery you can visit:

One Left Bakery

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal tax crime
Three vehicles were involved in an accident on Seventh Street in Parkersburg.
Three vehicle crash on Seventh Street
Crash on Rosemar Road
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hupp, Brian E.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Swisher, Michael David

Latest News

Start Westward Monument
Start Westward Memorial is set to be restored
Kreinik Manufacturing provided synthetic gold fiber for the Royal Court back in 1992.
Local business threads interesting connection to the Royal Court
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Parkersburg man indicted for murder
Victor Lee Thompson will be on trial in early October.
The lawyer of a local murder suspect requests co-council
Big Red Indian and Patriot get ready for the Crosstown Showdown
Big Red Indian and Patriot get ready for the Crosstown Showdown