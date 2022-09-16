Stroke survivor is opening a bakery to give hope

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

One family is working to make everyone’s lives a little sweeter.

Back in 2008 Jeremy Stutler unfortunately had a massive stroke which left him unable to use his right arm or speak.

Stutler didn’t let that stop him through in pursuing his dreams of opening a bakery with his wife Carrie.

His reason for opening the bakery after all he’s been through is to provide hope.

The Stutlers said, “Hope. When the stroke happened, it just shifted everything. Upside down. To know you can still build a dream, that you can still participate in things you love even if it’s in a different way. Even if it’s one handed or with aphasia, and a different way of speaking. It’s hope.”

The Stutlers are excited to open the bakery and share what he enjoys doing.

For more information on Jeremy and his bakery you can visit:

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.