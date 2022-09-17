2022 Football Frenzy Week 5 Recap
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
A big rivalry game was in store for Week 5 of WTAP’s Football Frenzy.
In the annual Crosstown Showdown, Parkersburg South reclaimed the trophy defeating Parkersburg 55-7.
Over in the Buckeye State, the Fort Frye Cadets continue their undefeated season, winning their game 61-28 against the Warren Warriors.
Waterford breaks Eastern’s hopes of an undefeated season of their own. The Wildcats won 29-13 over the Eagles.
Frontier loses one at home to Valley by the score of 32-12.
The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders played their first home game since 2019, but they fell to Paden City 61-8.
The Wirt County Tigers are now 4-0 as they took down the Ravenswood Red Devils 63-6 at home.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.