2022 Football Frenzy Week 5 Recap

A big rivalry game was in store for Week 5 of WTAP’s Football Frenzy.

In the annual Crosstown Showdown, Parkersburg South reclaimed the trophy defeating Parkersburg 55-7.

Over in the Buckeye State, the Fort Frye Cadets continue their undefeated season, winning their game 61-28 against the Warren Warriors.

Waterford breaks Eastern’s hopes of an undefeated season of their own. The Wildcats won 29-13 over the Eagles.

Frontier loses one at home to Valley by the score of 32-12.

The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders played their first home game since 2019, but they fell to Paden City 61-8.

The Wirt County Tigers are now 4-0 as they took down the Ravenswood Red Devils 63-6 at home.

