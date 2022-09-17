2022 Football Frenzy Week 5 Recap

Scores and highlights from football action in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Scores and highlights from football action in the Mid-Ohio Valley(KGWN)
By Ryan Wilson and Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WTAP News @ 11
WTAP News @ 11
WTAP News @ 11
WTAP News @ 11

A big rivalry game was in store for Week 5 of WTAP’s Football Frenzy.

In the annual Crosstown Showdown, Parkersburg South reclaimed the trophy defeating Parkersburg 55-7.

Over in the Buckeye State, the Fort Frye Cadets continue their undefeated season, winning their game 61-28 against the Warren Warriors.

Waterford breaks Eastern’s hopes of an undefeated season of their own. The Wildcats won 29-13 over the Eagles.

Frontier loses one at home to Valley by the score of 32-12.

The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders played their first home game since 2019, but they fell to Paden City 61-8.

The Wirt County Tigers are now 4-0 as they took down the Ravenswood Red Devils 63-6 at home.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Frenzy scores for October 22
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Crosstown Showdown Football - PHS @ Parkersburg South
Three vehicles were involved in an accident on Seventh Street in Parkersburg.
Three vehicle crash on Seventh Street
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hupp, Brian E.
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal tax crime
Parkersburg HS and Parkersburg South HS students talk about the Crosstown Showdown
Parkersburg HS and Parkersburg South HS students talk about the Crosstown Showdown

Latest News

WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 5 Play of the Night
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 5 Play of the Night
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 5 A Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 5 A Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 5 Coach Nathan Tanner Interview
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 5 Coach Nathan Tanner Interview
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 5 B Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 5 B Block