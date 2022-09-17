Downtown Throwdown takes place September 17. What to expect for tonight

Downtown Throwdown 2022
Downtown Throwdown 2022(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Downtown Throwdown returns to Parkersburg for the first time after it’s pandemic break.

The throwdown begins at 6 p.m. tonight and will go on until 10 p.m., last call for food will be at 9:30 and last call for drinks will be at 9:45.

Executive Director of Downtown PKB thinks events like these can bring many people from out of town to enjoy the event but the downtown Parkersburg area as well.

The Parkersburg area Jaycees say that tonight with high expectation they took a more all hands on deck approach for tonight’s event.

“We have all different kinds of volunteers that will be working the gates, also just out roaming around. South football is doing the trash for us this evening which we really appreciate that from them too. You will see some different area businesses. Discovery world is doing some of our beer trucks we also have community bank doing one and Williamstown bank is also so they donated their time to volunteer for the event so we really appreciate that,” Nicole Gwen said.

Tickets for tonight’s event will be $20 at the door.

