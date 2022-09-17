Walking with Wiz walks to end Alzheimer’s at Tomlinson park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at Tomlinson park many gathered for a walk to end Alzheimer’s.

Like many others team Walking with Wiz came together today to walk for a cause that has directly impacted them.

“We’re walking and we formed Team Wiz for my brother, he was a deputy sheriff and had multiple tasks at the sheriff’s department from flying helicopters and computers so We formed a team for him because he was not able to speak so we want to be his voice,” said team member Thomas Parsons.

They credited the support from the community with being able to support such a cause.

“We did a bingo to do our fundraiser for walking with wiz and it just meant a lot for us to have the community to come out and support us during that time to help us raise money for our team. to help end Alzheimer’s,” said Staci Parsons.

Many of those who walked today say that they believe events like these can help bring awareness to Alzheimer’s and hopefully find a cure.

