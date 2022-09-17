WVU defeats Towson 65-7 for first win of season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Mountaineers took on FCS opponent Towson on Saturday. WVU led the all time series 1-0 heading into the contest.

In the first drive for the Mountaineers, JT Daniels connected with Kaden Prather for a two yard rushing touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. The scoring drive was set up by a 25-yard rush by Tony Mathis Jr.

On the following kickoff, Towson returner D’Ago Hunter returned the kickoff for 96 yards, scoring and evening out the score for the Tigers at 7 each.

WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins was honored for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame alongside the 2022 WVU hall of fame class, including Geno Smith, Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey.

WVU would score on each of their drives in the first half, including an 82-yard rushing touchdown by CJ Donaldson, leading 45-7 at halftime.

To open the second half, a scoring drive led by Garrett Greene capped off with an 11 yard QB keeper allowed WVU to continue its onslaught, making it 51-7.

WVU scored on all of its drives in the contest, taking the game 65-7 to get the first win of the year for the Mountaineers.

The Gold and Blue is back in action next week as the Mountaineers take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday.

