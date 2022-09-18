Herd shocked at Bowling Green

Bowling Green wins in OT
Bowling Green wins in OT
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT
BOWLING GREEN, Oh. (WSAZ) - Football giveth and football taketh away. One week after winning at Notre Dame, the Marshall Thundering Herd lost at Bowling Green 34-31 in overtime. Marshall led 14-0 just 2 and a half minutes into the game but only scored twice more in regulation.

In the overtime, Marshall scored first on a field goal then the Falcons iced it with a touchdown to give them their first win of the year at 1-2 as Marshall falls to 2-1. This story will be updated.

