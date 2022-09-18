Morgantown Police have man in custody after a shooting that left one dead and another injured

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a release from the Morgantown Police Department one was left dead and another injured after a shooting on Walnut Street.

Officials say at approximately 3:07 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, a male suspect, later identified as Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, approached an occupied vehicle that was parked on the south side of the street in the 200 block of Walnut Street.

Sneed approached the parked vehicle from behind and then fired several shots from a handgun into the rear passenger area of the vehicle. An officer from the Morgantown Police Department was driving on High Street and was crossing Walnut Street at the exact time of the shooting and observed Sneed firing into the vehicle.

The officer pursued Sneed, who fled on foot. A brief foot chase ensued in the downtown area, and several officers that were assigned to a downtown foot patrol detail and others that were on patrol in the area pursued the suspect and ultimately took him into custody near the city parking garage on Chestnut Street.

The handgun that Sneed was believed to have used in the shooting was also recovered during the foot pursuit. The vehicle that Sneed had shot into drove away from the scene of the shooting and drove directly to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Two people had been seated in the rear of the vehicle at the time of the shooting, a male and a female. Both sustained gunshot wounds. The male victim, identified as Marcelius Likely, 34, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female victim was still being treated for her injuries. The female is not being identified at this time pending notification to her family.

Sneed has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and is awaiting arraignment in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with any information to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at (304)-284-7454.

