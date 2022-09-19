County Commission: 9/19/2022. County Clerk Mark Rhodes presents new poll workers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - County Clerk Mark Rhodes stood before commission today to seek the approval of the 298 new poll workers.

The poll workers will be assigned to the November general election.

Rhodes says the Republican party submitted enough names to fill poll positions while the Democratic party is still seeking 12 more.

As of this morning 300 poll positions were filled and they are searching for at least 18 more but are willing to take as many volunteers as they need.

The commissioners voted yes to approve the 298 poll applications that were submitted.

