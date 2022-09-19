County Commission: 9/19/2022. County Clerk Mark Rhodes presents new poll workers

WTAP News @ Noon on Fox
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - County Clerk Mark Rhodes stood before commission today to seek the approval of the 298 new poll workers.

The poll workers will be assigned to the November general election.

Rhodes says the Republican party submitted enough names to fill poll positions while the Democratic party is still seeking 12 more.

As of this morning 300 poll positions were filled and they are searching for at least 18 more but are willing to take as many volunteers as they need.

The commissioners voted yes to approve the 298 poll applications that were submitted.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Alastaire Sneed
Man charged with murder after Morgantown shooting that left one dead, another injured
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Parkersburg man indicted for murder
(File)
Person dead in Mason County crash
Gas power station to bring multi-billion dollar investment to W.Va.
Gas power station to bring multi-billion dollar investment
The legislation marks a major shift in West Virginia abortion law.
Governor Justice signs near total abortion ban into law: its deeper implications

Latest News

Kanawha Elementary learns about solar panels
Kanawha Elementary hosts CMTA Energy Solutions to help bring attention to the field of STEM
W.Va. Dept. of Transportation to host hiring event Sept. 26
W.Va. Dept. of Transportation to host hiring event Sept. 26
Paddlefest
Paddlefest hopes to set tone for upcoming years
Hidden Marietta Tour Co. opening
Marietta chamber of commerce host ribbon cutting for Hidden Marietta Tour Company opening