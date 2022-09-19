I-77 partially reopens following tractor-trailer rollover crash

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane has reopened along I-77 North after an accident involving a tractor-trailer shut down both nortbound lanes, according to 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened Monday morning near exit 146 or the Silverton exit in the Ravenswood area.

Dispatchers confirmed a tractor-trailer crashed and rolled over.

Dispatchers say the driver of the semi was trapped following the crash. Once emergency crews rescued the driver, he was flown to a hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Further information has not been released.

