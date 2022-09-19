I-77 partially reopens following tractor-trailer rollover crash

(Credit: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane has reopened along I-77 North after an accident involving a tractor-trailer shut down both nortbound lanes, according to 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened Monday morning near exit 146 or the Silverton exit in the Ravenswood area.

Dispatchers confirmed a tractor-trailer crashed and rolled over.

Dispatchers say the driver of the semi was trapped following the crash. Once emergency crews rescued the driver, he was flown to a hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Alastaire Sneed
Man charged with murder after Morgantown shooting that left one dead, another injured
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Parkersburg man indicted for murder
(File)
Person dead in Mason County crash
Gas power station to bring multi-billion dollar investment to W.Va.
Gas power station to bring multi-billion dollar investment

Latest News

The group discussed Amendment 2 and Amendment 4 on the November ballot that, if passed, would...
Town hall discussed amendments on November ballot that could change state Constitution
Kanawha Elementary learns about solar panels
Kanawha Elementary hosts CMTA Energy Solutions to help bring attention to the field of STEM
county commission 9/19
County Commission: 9/19/2022. County Clerk Mark Rhodes presents new poll workers
W.Va. Dept. of Transportation to host hiring event Sept. 26
W.Va. Dept. of Transportation to host hiring event Sept. 26
Paddlefest
Paddlefest hopes to set tone for upcoming years