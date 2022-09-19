I-77 partially reopens following tractor-trailer rollover crash
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane has reopened along I-77 North after an accident involving a tractor-trailer shut down both nortbound lanes, according to 911 dispatchers.
The accident happened Monday morning near exit 146 or the Silverton exit in the Ravenswood area.
Dispatchers confirmed a tractor-trailer crashed and rolled over.
Dispatchers say the driver of the semi was trapped following the crash. Once emergency crews rescued the driver, he was flown to a hospital.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Further information has not been released.
