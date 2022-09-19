Kanawha Elementary hosts CMTA Energy Solutions to help bring attention to the field of STEM

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kanawha Elementary schoolers from grade 3-5 might have found a new interest today.

CMTA Energy Solutions held a presentation today to help bring attention to the field of STEM.

“The idea is that it’s not one of the more glamorous roles or occupations or careers you could pursue. I don’t think there is a lot of light that’s shed on it so in order to raise interest and boost the scores of those particular classes I think they wanted us to come show them hey this is a particular career you could pursue,” said project manager, Avery Colyer.

Coming into the presentation on Monday CMTA knew keeping the attention of elementary schoolers would be a tough task but they found a way to hold that attention.

“I think we knew that it was going to be hard to maintain the attention of 3rd,4th and 5th graders so we wanted to sort of exaggerate some of the really cool things we get to do. We don’t do those things everyday, flying drones with all that we do and we’re not doing solar design everyday,” Colyer said.

“I thought it was pretty neat. Actually meeting people who make solar panels and actually getting to harness the energy of the sun. Yeah I liked the way they put it together with all the cups and stuff,” elementary schooler Lucas said.

When asked if Addison wanted to be a solar engineer she said work oversight seemed more her speed.

“I might be probably the person that makes sure everything is okay like gets everybody ready with the schedule to make sure they do everything correctly,” Addison said.

But Lucas had different plans.

“If I were to be one I’d probably want to be the person who actually builds it and if I couldn’t be that I’d just be the electrician,” Lucas said.

For Colyer hearing these responses means he accomplished his personal goal.

“To me it’s worth it if just one student sees hey this is something I can do. Maybe I’m not that good at math to begin with, maybe it’s difficult, maybe I have to get help from my parents or teacher on science a lot. I just want them to keep pursuing this to see it’s a really cool thing at the end and it’s not something you naturally have to be born or gifted with,” Colyer said.

