Marietta chamber of commerce host ribbon cutting for Hidden Marietta Tour Company opening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday the Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the opening of the Anchorage mansion.

Hidden Marietta Tour Co. spent time renovating the historic mansion to bring a sense of history mixed with knowledge and spookiness to the area.

“Well bridging the gap between history and haunted is kind of easy because in a lot of ways a lot of people don’t realize without the history of a location you don’t really know what still might be lingering there,” Co-owner Viva said.

The company has spent hours on top of hours researching and taking notes on the history of Marietta.

“We’re the ones that kind of put our nose to the grind, do the research and everything, go to the libraries, go to the newspaper to read obituaries and try to hunt down exactly what historical things may have happened in a particular location or just in general in Marietta,” Viva said.

The Hidden Marietta Tour Co. is working to find a way to include knowledge from not only Ohio but West Virginia as well.

“We do a bunch of different tours and ghost hunts in different locations here in Marietta also we’ve been gracious enough to be able to do stuff with the state of West Virginia by doing investigations and overnight ghost tours and ghost hunts on Blennerhassett Island as well as the Blennerhassett museum,” said Viva.

