Obituary: Johnson, Anthony James (Tony)

Anthony James (Tony) Johnson, 92, of Vienna, passed away September 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 8, 1930, in Parkersburg, a son of the late James and Chrysallis Johnson.

Tony was a PHS graduate, class of 1949, and WVU Class of 1953. He played Varsity Tennis and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. After graduation, he enlisted in the U. S. Army and served in New Jersey and Germany.

Tony worked for Kaiser Aluminum and later purchased an auto parts store, Motor Services Inc., which he later sold and retired. He was a member of the American Legion Post 15, The Elks Club, and The Parkersburg Country Club, where he played golf and cards with his buddies. He also played Bridge with his lady friends.

Surviving is a special friend, Sally Gainer, daughter Jennifer Dickerson (George) of Coolville, son Mark Johnson of Parkersburg, son James Johnson of Belpre, granddaughter Melissa Carlin (Mark) of Columbus, OH, grandson Coree Johnson of Parkersburg, and two great-grandsons: Hayden and Kason.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Loretta Alkire Johnson, brother Teddy Johnson and daughter Melissa Jane Johnson.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

