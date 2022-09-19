Paddlefest hopes to set tone for upcoming years

WTAP News @ 11
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Paddlefest returned to town for the first time since their pandemic break over the weekend.

The main event Saturday at Point Park started with a trip to Blennerhassett island and Sunday the weekend ended with a paddling excursion at North Bend State Park.

The committee added new things to the paddlefest weekend in hopes it would bring in a new crowd. They added live entertainment, food trucks and more to the event.

You know when you’re doing an event for the first time in a few years you want to get it back into the flow and get that information back out there and start attracting people again. We’ve added some things to the event this year,” Visitors and Conventions Bureau Director, Mark Lewis said.

Lewis added that he is in high hopes that the paddlefest will continue growing each year and surpass their pre-pandemic form.

