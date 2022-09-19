W.Va. Dept. of Transportation to host hiring event Sept. 26

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s third district is hosting a hiring event next week.

The department is setting this event up for September 26th.

The district office says that it’s looking to fill positions that are beginning to be vacant due to many retirements over the last three to four months.

Officials say the department is looking to fill as many vacancies as possible before the winter hits.

“You know our main focus going into the winter is to fill our equipment operator and mechanics positions. As those are vital to the agency’s role in making sure that the traveling public has clear roads that we can meet our snow removal and ice control,” says District three human resources manager, Bridget Buffington.

Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.

Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the WVDOT asked the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the WVDOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department’s ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.

District three covers Wood, Pleasants, Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun and Ritchie Counties.

The hiring event will be taking place at 627 Lubeck Avenue from 10 in the morning to 3 p.m.

In 2021, the DOT hired 638 new employees. Since January 2022, 721 have been hired. Check the WVDOT website frequently, and you just may find your perfect job.

If you would like to apply for one of these vacancies, you can click on the link or you can call 304-558-3111.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.