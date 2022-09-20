Marietta Noon Lions Club will host 5k for pediatric cancer awareness

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday the Marietta Noon Lions Club will run a 5k to raise money for pediatric cancer awareness.

The event registration will take place at 8 a.m. in Muskingum Park with the race beginning at 9.

All race profits will go toward pediatric cancer research within the state of Ohio through the Ohio Lions Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

“We walk, run and donate until there is a cure,” said 5k director Sara Camacho.

Over $100,000 has been raised for pediatric cancer research in Ohio. This is an accomplishment that Camacho is proud of.

“For us to be able to give 100 thousand dollars in research grants here in the state of Ohio is very important to us and helps reaffirm that our service is making an impact to those people we want to serve in our communities and in our state,” Camacho said.

For online registration you can visit the registration website.

