Obituary: Ash, Reva Marie

Reva Marie Ash, 89, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

Reva was born January 16, 1933, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to John and Lora McDougal.

She married Rayph Arlen Ash on June 30, 1955. Reva was a member of the Sandhill United Methodist Church. Reva will be deeply missed by her sons Guy Paul (Maria) Ash and Larry Alan (Denise) Ash; daughter Beth Ann (Eric) Lemley; nine grandchildren, Jeremy (Shirley) Ash, Sandra Marie Bishop, Keith Ash, Kelsey Ash, Ethan Slider (Angela Burke), Evan (Sarah) Slider, Haley Ash, Luke Ash, and Shawna Slider; eight great-grandchildren Lakelynn, Johnathan, Sophia, Axel, Avery, Eden, Madison, and Taylor; brothers James (Darlene) McDougal and Earl (Marie) McDougal; sister Helen (Ronnie) Mundry.

In addition to her parents, Reva was preceded in death by her husband, Rayph Arlen Ash, and her son John Arlen Ash.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m.at the funeral home, with Pastor Ricky Saunders officiating.

The burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

