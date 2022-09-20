Obituary: Connolly, Dennis Dink James

Dennis “Dink” James Connolly, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 8, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born December 1, 1952, in Chattanooga, TN, and raised in Parkersburg. He was the son of the late Gail and Mary Connolly.

Dennis was a 1971 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and served in the Navy Reserves. He retired after 25 years of service from Camden Clark Medical Center, where he was an electrician and volunteered on the Hazmat Team. He was an outdoorsman and loved hiking, fishing, camping, and frogging. Dennis loved his dogs. They were a big part of his life and gave him much joy. His whole life, he loved to collect baseball and hockey cards, comic books, and knives.

He is survived by his daughter, Alicia Lauren Connolly of Parkersburg; his sister, Madonna (Steve) Connolly Schoonover of Marietta, OH; one granddaughter, Legend Hope Layman Connolly of Parkersburg; two nieces, Maria (Clint) Wagner and Holly (Chris) Gregory; and great-nieces and nephew, Stetson Wagner, Roxie Wagner, and Abigail Gregory.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Alan Connolly.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home. Masks are requested.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Connolly family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.