Obituary: Ellison, Inez Lorene

Inez Lorene Ellison, 83, of Washington, W.Va., passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 18, 2022, following a hard-fought battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

She was born March 17, 1939, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late John P. and Clara Viola Wright Walton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard Ellison; son, Rick Ellison; sister, Carolyn Davis; brothers, Raymond and Russell Walton; brothers-in-law, Bob Hayes and Jerry Davis; sister-in-law, Virginia Walton; grandparents Will and Freda Wright and Homer and Sarah Walton; and her beloved poodle, Muffin.

Inez was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She wouldn’t hesitate to lend a hand to anyone she knows who was in need. She was truly an angel on this earth. She cherished every second spent with her family and had a very special deep love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was Baptist by faith.

Inez was an avid and talented bowler. In her year’s bowling, she had two 299 scoring games, attended countless out-of-state tournaments, including 47 national tournaments, and won many awards. She was inducted into the Parkersburg Bowling Hall of Fame in 1992. She bowled in several leagues at Pike Street Lanes and Emerson Bowling Alley.

Left to cherish her memory is her sons; Larry (Tina) Ellison of Parkersburg, Gary (Veronica) Ellison of Rapid City, S.D., Brian Ellison of Belpre, Ohio; grandchildren Sabrena (Eddie) McKinney, Stacy (Steven) Tichy, Daphne (Jansen) Jeffrey, Gordon (Elizabeth) Ellison, Brittany Fittro, Kenny Ellison, Kelly Ellison, Ryan Ellison, Brianna Ellison, Henry Ellison, Walton Ellison; great-grandchildren; Sadie, Ellie, Gracie, Payson, Lucas, Maddie, Adlee, Jameson “JJ”, Ryan, Garrett, Victoria; brother, Bill (Diane) Walton of Spencer; sister, Shelvajean Hayes, of Parkersburg; and many special friends.

The service will be 1 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

