Obituary: Hines, Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee Hines, 65, of Parkersburg, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

A son of the late Robert Franklin Cool and Neva Hines Cutlip, Tommy was born in Webster Springs, WV, on December 1, 1956. He was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and served in the United States Army for eight years before going to work for Parkersburg Bedding Company. Tommy was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Mountain State Sportsman Club.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 25 years, Wendy Jill Hines; son, Jacob Hines of Parkersburg; four sisters, Ann Roberts (Bill) of Waverly, Becky Cool of Dennison, OH, Robin Hsu (Otto) of Huntsville, AL and Jane Quick (Bill) of Little Hocking, OH; two brothers, Jr. Hines (Teresa) of Washington, WV and Bobby Cool of Dennison, OH; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, John William Hines; two sisters, Patty Cool and Barb Austin and one brother, Phil Hines.

Graveside services with military honors by American Legion Honor Guard will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Wildwood Church Cemetery, Jumbo, Webster County, West Virginia, with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg.

