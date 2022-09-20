Obituary: Landes, Jason Lee

Jason Lee Landes, 41, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on September 1, 2022, with the compassionate care of Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Jason was born January 29, 1981, in Marion, Ohio, to Gerald Landes of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Sandra Blake Landes. He enjoyed listening to music in his garage while building various projects from wood as well as spending time with his kids and their siblings.

He is survived by his wife Charice (Proffitt) Landes, children Breanna and Cassandra Barringer, Dylan Cline, Mikayla Landes and Kylee Proffitt, father Gerald Landes, brothers Robert Landes (Cassie) of Marysville, Ohio, and Michael Landes (June) of Urbana, Ohio, sister Holly Landes (Mike Martin) of Parkersburg, West Virginia, as well as his niece and nephew, Carson and Zoey Landes.

Jason is preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Blake Landes, grandparents Junior and Irene Blake, and Charles and Christine Landes.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

