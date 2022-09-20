Obituary: Mackey, Jimmy Lee

Jimmy Lee Mackey, 61 of Walker, WV. passed away on September 14, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Blaine M. and Gertrude Cross Mackey Sr. He had worked for many years as an Insulator with Union Insulators Local #80. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, classic muscle cars, motorcycles, and going on road trips with his family. He was a member of the Williamstown Masonic Lodge #129 AF&AM and was a Shriner. He had been a member of the Full Gospel Church of Christ in Parkersburg.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Renee Cunningham (Donovan) of Parkersburg and Kimberly Michelle Mackey of Pennsboro, WV. One grandson, Adrian Cunningham of Parkersburg. One sister, Patsy Santee (Jim) of Waverly, WV. One brother, Alan Mackey (Cathy) of Waverly, and one sister-in-law, Betty Mackey of Waverly, WV., as well as his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Blaine Mackey Jr.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 6-8 pm and Tuesday from noon until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

