Obituary: Mackey, Jimmy Lee

Jimmy Lee Mackey Obit
Jimmy Lee Mackey Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jimmy Lee Mackey, 61 of Walker, WV. passed away on September 14, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Blaine M. and Gertrude Cross Mackey Sr. He had worked for many years as an Insulator with Union Insulators  Local #80.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, classic muscle cars, motorcycles, and going on road trips with his family.  He was a member of the Williamstown Masonic Lodge #129 AF&AM  and was a Shriner.  He had been a member of the Full Gospel Church of Christ in Parkersburg.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Renee Cunningham (Donovan) of Parkersburg and Kimberly Michelle Mackey of Pennsboro, WV.  One grandson, Adrian Cunningham of Parkersburg.  One sister, Patsy Santee (Jim) of Waverly, WV.  One brother, Alan Mackey (Cathy) of Waverly, and one sister-in-law, Betty Mackey of Waverly, WV., as well as his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Blaine Mackey Jr.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 6-8 pm and Tuesday from noon until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
Eric Alastaire Sneed
Man charged with murder after Morgantown shooting that left one dead, another injured
I-77 partially reopens following tractor-trailer rollover crash
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Moyer, Ronald Lee
Anthony James Tony Johnson Obit
Obituary: Johnson, Anthony James (Tony)

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Abdella, Jennifer Lynn (Armour)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Spiker, Ronald Eugene
Dennis Dink James Connolly Obit
Obituary: Connolly, Dennis Dink James
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Rucker, Betty W. (Price)