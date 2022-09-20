Obituary: McCoy, Diane R.

Diane R. McCoy, 74, of Belpre, Ohio, was called home Monday, September 12, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio.

She was born October 14, 1947, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Leonard and Geneva Linch Shreves.

Diane graduated from Bridgeport High School and received her Master’s Degree in Education from Marshall University. She was a retired teacher and librarian for the Wood County Schools. Diane was an accomplished quilter who enjoyed attending Quilting groups. She also enjoyed meals with friends and playing Dominos. She was a member, for over 50 years, at the Porterfield Baptist Church of Little Hocking, Ohio, where she was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the church choir. Diane was a Bible teacher with B.S.F.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Ronald McCoy; one daughter, Mina Mogle and her husband Jason of Canal Winchester, Ohio; one sister Tamyra Kohler of Waverly, Ohio; one brother, Thomas Shreves of Los Angeles, California; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Myrna Shreves and Sandra Davis, and two brothers, Leonard Shreves Jr. and Ronald Shreves.

A celebration of Diane’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Porterfield Baptist Church with Pastor Eric Leeson officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Porterfield Baptist Church

39 Hollywood Dr.

Little Hocking, Ohio 45742

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Belpre is honored to serve the McCoy family.

